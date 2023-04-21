Summer movies promise to have a quality that has never been seen, proof of this is the upcoming premiere of Spider-Man Across The Spider-verse, which with each trailer delights us more and more. However, there is another tape that is being highly anticipated by fans of DC Comicsthis is exactly from Flashwhich would have an interesting story.

Something that has attracted attention is that a change made by the new president of the film division was reported.James Gunn since he is now in charge of giving coherence to the extended universe of these franchises. However, it is not put before it as something that could be intrusive, but it is given coherence for what is to come in the future.

Here is what I heard film is complete

Ending is changed but it’s more vague the “cameo” isn’t what you think it is either

Speedforce has Cameos galore including a CW connection na dream cameo (it’ll be what everyone talks about)

ZSJL references appear to be removed https://t.co/TV2mQTIbmT —KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) April 19, 2023

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel through time and change events in the past. Barry attempts to save the family from him, but unknowingly alters the future and is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned and threatens annihilation, but there are no Super Heroes to turn to. Unless Barry can persuade a very different Batman to come out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…even if it’s not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world he finds himself in and return to the future he knows, Barry’s only hope is to fight to stay alive. But will this latest sacrifice be enough to restart the universe?

Remember that the movie opens next June 16 On cinemas.

Editor’s note: The truth is this movie promises, and will be of interest to all those interested in the reboot of the DC movie universe. Then follow other premieres such as the second part of Aquaman.