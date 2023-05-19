James Gorman addresses the House Committee on Financial Services in April 2019. Aaron Bernstein (Reuters)

James Gorman, who transformed Morgan Stanley after the bank nearly collapsed during the 2008 global financial crisis, plans to step down as chief executive within a year and take over as chief executive. “The board of directors and I expect it to happen sometime in the next 12 months,” Gorman, 64, said Friday at the company’s annual meeting, Bloomberg reports. “That is the current expectation in the absence of a major change in the external environment,” he said. The shares registered little change at the opening of the session this Friday, 0.5% in the red.

Gorman, who became CEO in early 2010, noted that there are three possible candidates to replace him at the head of the firm. Although he did not name likely contenders, Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the co-chairmen of the New York-based company, appear in the race along with chief investment manager Dan Simkowitz.

Gorman added that he will serve as chief executive “for a period of time” after leaving the front line. “We believe this structure will ensure Morgan Stanley’s continued stability while positioning it for a decade of exciting growth under new leadership.” Like its competitor Goldman Sachs, the investment bank led by Gorman also saw its profits fall in 2022 due to the deterioration of the economy, fueled by the Federal Reserve’s rate hike, after a period of record numbers: Morgan Stanley he earned 47% more in 2018 than the previous year.

Originally from Australia, Gorman is now 14 years old at the top of Morgan Stanley. His direction has been marked by a major strategic overhaul of the company, accelerated by two of the largest deals struck by one of the largest US banks in the years after the 2008 financial crisis.

These transactions, the acquisitions of the virtual broker E*Trade and the fund manager Eaton Vance, in addition to the stock plan manager Solium Capital, and its commitment to diversify the business, with duality as an investment bank and asset management business. equity, have made the company’s shares the best performer in the industry in the last decade. Gorman was the main architect of Citigroup’s purchase of Smith Barney, an investment advisory and brokerage firm that became the bank’s wealth management arm.

Morgan Stanley has more than tripled in value during Gorman’s tenure as he made the company the world’s largest wealth manager since the acquisition of Smith Barney, the Bloomberg news agency reports. Those moves came as new banking rules, tightened after the collapse of several banks in 2008, and a massive bull market made the growing business of advising wealthy clients much more attractive and profitable for shareholders, as well as a less expensive business. volatile. Morgan Stanley now trades at the highest premium to its book value of any major US bank.

The first few years of Gorman’s tenure were spent resolving problems stemming from the financial crisis, winding down the fixed income business unit, and rebuilding the trust of clients frightened by the company’s near-collapse in 2008. In recent years, the company he has played offense, looking for and taking advantage of expansion opportunities. Gorman has pioneered that trend ahead of all its competitors, with decisions that “have accelerated Morgan Stanley’s transformation into a company with a sustainable business model.”

Morgan Stanley’s growing distance from its original business, investment banking, is visible in its recent results. The wealth management unit, which now oversees about $4.5 trillion, topped the investment bank’s reported revenue last year and, together with the asset management arm, accounted for about 55% of revenue from all the company.

“A matter of the utmost importance for shareholders, employees and clients is, of course, the succession. I mean Succession, TV series”. joked Gorman this Friday, reports Reuters, displaying his trademark humor, referring to the infighting to succeed fictional tycoon Logan Roy at the helm of his empire on the hit HBO series.

