Music and text

Richard Wagner

Musical direction

James Gaffigan

Scene address

Willy Decker

Replacement

Stefan Heinrichs

Scenery and costumes

Wolfgang Gusmann

Lightning

Hans Tölstede

Interpreters

Nicholas Brownlee, Elisabet Strid, Franz-Josef Selig, Stanislas de Barbeyrac, Moisés Marín, Eva Kroon, Cor of the Generalitat Valenciana, Choir of the Community of Madrid, Orchestra of the Valencian Community

Place

Palau de Les Arts Reina Sofía, Valencia

The operas of Wagner They have brought many joys to Palau de Les Arts Valencian. For looking for two extreme examples, it happened with the historic ‘ring’ led by Zubin Mehta About a scenography of The Fura Dels Baus Very typical of that first era of the theater defined by several deeds and, more recently, with the memorable ‘Tristan’ of this last stage in which the sense and that ‘good’ of which the classics spoke. By explaining it, they referred to producing benefit and other benefits, which comes to say in the view of the viewer that everything leaves a satisfaction. Even when the issues that are handled have that deep tone and something solemn to which Wagner had so much affection.

Citar ‘Tristán’ is not accidental because the representations of 2023 were directed musically by James Gaffiganat this time about to leave the musical direction of Palau. In fact, the current representations of ‘The Dutch Wandering’ (‘Der Fliegende Holländer’), whose first representation took place on Sunday, will be the last one to lead as head of the institution. After an unforeseen resignation, the British Mark Elder It will be incorporated from the month of September increasing the commitments that already planned. From Gaffigan there will be a magnificent memory as these representations about the legend of the sailor condemned to navigate forever. Thanks to him, the Palau pit has once again been an inexcusable reference in the operatic market.

Gaffigan makes it possible for him to be ‘Dutch’ be a powerful narrative. Undoubtedly, Wagner’s music is especially descriptive and eloquent, but it is necessary Willy Decker; Take this music to the limit of the poematic and, still, without words or assuming those that are implicit in the score, point out the anguish, fears, desires and resignations that will be told. From a practical perspective it means maintaining the tension, turning the orchestra into a turgid surface capable of beating in an desired process, finding the texture, dosing the plans, taking care of accents and prosody.

Gaffigan is going to be missed because his passage through Valencia is summarized in the beginning of quality that allows the Orchestra of the Valencian Community Express yourself without circumlocutions. That is why this ‘Dutchman’ has strength and meaning, and, therefore, the interpreters express themselves without recains, showing their own idiosyncrasy. Now the look is heading to the American baritone Nicholas Brownleewho makes his European presentation in paper here. They precede great performances in other Wagnerian roles (Wotan, Donner, Amfortas, Hans Sachs) in different theaters including the Bayreuth Festival, where he first acted last year. You have to listen to Brownlee, whose physical presence is powerful and in parallel his voice, so well stamped, round, large and musically intense. Undoubtedly, her Dutch is in the process of going beyond, of becoming deeper and more inevitably dark, but what is presented is something unique.









Also its scenic presence will win in details that now are somewhat lost. In this sense, their values ​​are concentrated in the general attitude rather than in some small lost gestures, perhaps also because to the scenic replacement of Stefan Heinrichs He lacks polishing. On the opposite side to Brownlee is the veteran Franz-Josef Selig, Who knows very well what needs to be done on stage and incidentally what is necessary to bend a voice that hurries his days. The first act (the best resolved in Sunday’s representation) converted the encounter between the Dutchman and Daland in a moment of special tension, dominated by the monologue of the first and finished in the tie of the stage in a really powerful way.

From there the representation walked firmly sustained by Gaffigan. And about the stale orchestral the Swedish soprano Elisabet Strid He placed the romantic set in a position not always reliable. Interestingly, well supported by the serious one and squiring the sharp. His arrival in Valencia is preceded by a long experience in the role, which suggests better afternoons, more open to the drawing of an innocent sentimentality, precisely that in which, according to Wagner, the desire is expressed in the form of madness. Also to the French tenor Barbeyrac Stanislas He has been heard much more round actions, capable of another charm in lyrical moments and another fury, not necessarily roaring, in the dramatic. Moses Marín Solve the helmsman with great solvency.

And all of them are integrated normally into the scenic proposal of Willy Decker seen for the first time almost fifteen years ago in Paris and today owned by Turin. The passage of time confirms that its spatial configuration makes sustained sense about several scenographic principles that have then been repeated numerous times. Decker’s style was then defined by the very inclined scenarios and the disproportion of the elements, here the huge size of the doors, in order to add a dramatic sense that still extends in the shadow game. Seen today and as resolved, it has some naif, specifically when the spectra game that appears in the last act announces with its blood red the eternal navigation of the Dutchman. But visions on the margin, there is still that Nicholas Brownlee bravely proclaims his desperate anguish. And that James Gaffigan supports him reaffirming in a version of undisputed musicality.