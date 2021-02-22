The famous actor James Franco was accused of sexual abuse, in 2018, by former students of the acting school Studio 4, where he worked as a teacher.

Last Saturday, February 20, the plaintiffs’ lawyers announced that they reached a preliminary agreement with the actor’s representatives to withdraw the accusations of the two students.

It’s about the now actresses Sarah Tither-Kaplan Y Toni Gaal, who two years ago claimed that the Spiderman actor was pressuring them to perform increasingly explicit sexual scenes in an “orgy-type context” and that “he was trying to create a source of young women subjected to their sexual and professional exploitation on behalf of The education”.

From their position of power, the former students affirmed that the actor made them believe that there would be possibilities to participate in the films he directed if they accepted the conditions. Since the collective complaint was filed against James Franco, the actor’s legal defense has attempted to negotiate with the plaintiffs.

Both parties submitted a joint status document to the Los Angeles Superior Court indicating to a judge that an agreement had been reached. This information was released by the Us Weekly medium. The amount of money involved in the deal is unknown.

In 2018, James Franco ruled on the lawsuit against him in an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “If I’ve done something wrong, I’ll fix it. I have to do it ”, declared the artist from Hollywood back then. The accusations kept him out of the public eye.

James Franco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.