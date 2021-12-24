LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Academy Award-nominated actor James Franco has admitted to sleeping with students at an acting school he ran, saying he has suffered from a sex addiction and has been struggling to improve his behavior in recent years.

In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast published on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that when teaching “I actually slept with students and that was wrong.” He denied having opened the school to attract women with sexual intentions.

“I guess at the time I thought if it was consensual, that’s fine,” he added on the SiriusXM podcast. “At the time I didn’t think clearly.”

+ Tesla is sued for the 2nd time in a month for factory sexual harassment

The detailed comments were the actor’s first over accusations made nearly four years ago, when the Los Angeles Times reported that five women had accused him of conduct they considered improper.

Later, in October 2019, two women filed a lawsuit against the “Holding the Tips” star, accusing him of exploiting would-be actresses at his now-closed school and of deceiving young women into shooting sexually explicit scenes.

Franco said he developed a sex addiction after overcoming an alcohol addiction when he was younger.

This year, he agreed to pay $2.2 million to close the 2019 lawsuit, according to documents filed with Los Angeles Superior Court.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?