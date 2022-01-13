James, fan of Tolima, and the other players of the National Team?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
AFP. Weather archive
James Rodríguez, in a training session for the Colombian National Team.
The Cucuteño midfielder stated without problems that he is a fan of the posh team.
January 13, 2022, 08:17 AM
He did not play for a long time in the country and when he did it was not in the sports Tolima, but James Rodriguez declared that, without problems, he could say that he is one more member of the tribe of the Pijaos.
“It is a team that I support a lot, I saw him play when I was a child. So I can say that I am a fan of Deportes Tolima. For those who do not know, I lived in Ibagué when I was a child, I was going to see them,” said James Rodríguez in one of his broadcasts on Twitch.
The Ibaguereño team returned the courtesies at the wheel of Everton on Twitter: “James, thank you for that support since you were a child. You are a badge of Tolima football and we will always defend the same colors.”
Each other’s teams
SPORTS
With Futbolred
January 13, 2022, 08:17 AM
.
