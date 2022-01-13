Friday, January 14, 2022
James, fan of Tolima, and the other players of the National Team?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James RodrÃguez, in a training session for the Colombia National Team.

Photo:

AFP. Weather archive

James Rodríguez, in a training session for the Colombian National Team.

The Cucuteño midfielder stated without problems that he is a fan of the posh team.

He did not play for a long time in the country and when he did it was not in the sports Tolima, but James Rodriguez declared that, without problems, he could say that he is one more member of the tribe of the Pijaos.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

James Rodriguez
Photo:

Twitter: @alrayyansc

“It is a team that I support a lot, I saw him play when I was a child. So I can say that I am a fan of Deportes Tolima. For those who do not know, I lived in Ibagué when I was a child, I was going to see them,” said James Rodríguez in one of his broadcasts on Twitch.

The Ibaguereño team returned the courtesies at the wheel of Everton on Twitter: “James, thank you for that support since you were a child. You are a badge of Tolima football and we will always defend the same colors.”

Each other’s teams

David ospina

David Ospina, Atlético Nacional fan: “If we go back to that time at Nacional, it would be a dream to be able to conclude or end my career at Nacional, the team that I am a fan and made me known.”

Photo:

Javier Agudelo – EL TIEMPO Archive

CALLED 2

Camilo Vargas, Santa Fe fan: “From a very young age I was a Santa Fe fan. I have always said that I was going to see Agustín Julio at El Campín when I was starting out. From there, the love for Santa Fe was born ”.

Photo:

Marcial Guillén / EFE

Falcao in Millionaires

Falcao, fan of Millonarios: “I am a fan of Millonarios, everyone knows it.”

Chicho Arango

Cristian Arango, Nacional fan: “- What team are you a fan of? – Nacional, Atlético Nacional ”.

Davinson Sanchez

Dávinson Sánchez, America fan: “- Soul team? – I’m a fan of América de Cali ”.

Duvan Zapata

Duván Zapata, América fan: “I want to congratulate América de Cali, my beloved team, of which I am a fan, the team that saw me born soccer.”

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Independent Medellin

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Medellín fan: “I have always had the desire to finish my career in Medellín, what is experienced in Colombia is something unimaginable”.

Photo:

Taken from @DIM_Oficial

Junior

Luis Díaz, Junior fan: “I would like to retire in Junior and with 10”.

Luis Fernando Muriel

Luis Muriel, Junior fan: “I was born in Barranquilla, I am a Junior fan, I have followed the team since I was little … I will always have the illusion of wearing the Junior shirt.”

SPORTS
With Futbolred

