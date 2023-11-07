The kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father, forward of the English club Liverpool, has generated all kinds of comments and messages of support for him and his family for the moment they are going through.

The 26-year-old player He is in suspense for the release of his father Luis Manuel Díaz, who spent more than a week deprived of liberty after being kidnapped by the ELN in La Guajira.

There have been several representatives of the Colombian National Team who have spoken out on the issue and have expressed solidarity with their friend and teammate, The last to do so was James, who decided to send a strong message through his official X account (previously known as Twitter).

“We are with you Luis Díaz, in these difficult times“, published the ’10’ of the National Team who does not forget his teammate. In addition, he called on the guerrilla group for the kidnapping of ‘Mane’ Díaz.

“We ask for respect and solidarity. Freedom for your father and all the kidnapped people! said the Cucuteño player from Sao Paulo in Brazil.

This is not the first time that James has spoken out about the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father. On Sunday, October 29, hours after the fact was confirmed, he replied to this message from the FCF,

“We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of @luisdiaz19, to release him now, without conditions. Football is peace. I fight, we are with you. Colombia is with you,” they published in the Colombian Football Federation

James wrote: “There are much more important things than a football match, please, what society are we living in? “We are with you Luchito”says the text, along with a heart.

