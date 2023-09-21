James entered a bad streak: he missed another penalty with Sao Paulo, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
Twitter Sao Paulo FC
James Rodriguez
The Colombian returned to the starting position of his team.
OF
James Rodriguez He returned this Wednesday to the Sao Paulo starting lineup in the Brazilian Serie A match against Fortaleza.
The Colombian midfielder did not appear in Sao Paulo’s last match in the Brazilian Cup final against Flamengo, and stayed on the substitute bench for 90 minutes.
After that substitution, there was criticism from the Brazilian press with reports that the Colombian still needs to be in better rhythm, especially after going to the Colombian National Team to play in the World Cup qualifying matches.
But this Wednesday things did not start well for the Colombian. James had the opportunity to partially tie the game against Fortaleza, but his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Joao Ricardo, at minute 20 of the first half.
James had already been a villain in Sao Paiulo by wasting a penalty in the final shootout of the Copa Sudamericana against Liga de Quito.
#James #entered #bad #streak #missed #penalty #Sao #Paulo #video
