James Earl Jones, a prolific film, TV and stage actor known for voicing the “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, has died.. Jones, 93, died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, his agent confirmed to Variety.

After overcoming a severe stutter as a child, Jones has established himself as one of the pioneering black actors of his generation, amassing a career spanning more than 60 years, from his 1958 Broadway debut at the Cort Theatre, renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022, to his most recent performance in 2021’s “Coming 2 America.” For the film, Jones reprised his role as King Jaffe Joffer from Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy “Coming America.”

Considered among the world’s greatest stage and screen actors, Jones is one of the few artists to have won the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony): he has received two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy, a spoken-word Grammy Award in 1977, and three Tony Awards, in addition to receiving the Honorary Academy Award.