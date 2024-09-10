James Earl Jonesactor and voice actor known in particular for having lent his voice to Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion Kingpassed away yesterday, Monday, September 9, at the age of 93 in his home in the Hudson Valley, near New York.

The news was given by a spokesperson for the artist without specifying the cause of death. Born on January 17, 1931, he had a long and varied career that led him to act and dub numerous films, TV series and plays, winning three Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Awards and an honorary Oscar in 2011 for his contribution to cinema.