James Earl Jonesactor and voice actor known in particular for having lent his voice to Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion Kingpassed away yesterday, Monday, September 9, at the age of 93 in his home in the Hudson Valley, near New York.
The news was given by a spokesperson for the artist without specifying the cause of death. Born on January 17, 1931, he had a long and varied career that led him to act and dub numerous films, TV series and plays, winning three Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Awards and an honorary Oscar in 2011 for his contribution to cinema.
James Earl Jones’s Achievements
James Earl Jones was a major figure in film, television and theatre who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. He is best known for his deep, resonant and authoritative voice who made his performances as Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in The Lion King unforgettable.
During his long career, he has also played memorable characters in films such as Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, Field of Dreams, and The Hunt for Red October. He has also received standing ovations in the works of Shakespeare and Athol Fugard, and in more recent plays such as The Great White Hope and Fences, which earned him two Tony Awards.
