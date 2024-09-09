Deadline confirms that esteemed actor James Earl Jones has just passed away at the age of 93 at his home in New York. This actor captured the hearts of thousands of fans by participating in iconic films such as Coming to America and voicing characters such as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King.

The news was shared by Deadline through James Earl Jones’ representatives. The cause of his death has not yet been officially announced. However, he was an elderly man, as he was already 93 years old. In addition, he revealed a few years ago that he was battling type 2 diabetes. This probably had something to do with his death.

For a few years now, the actor has been away from the spotlight. His last appearances were in 2019 in the live-action film The Lion King,as the voice of Mufasa once again, and in Star Wars Episode IX for a voice cameoHis voice was also used for Darth Vader via replication technology in the 2021 Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

James Earl Jones built a prolific career over the years, beginning in 1953 in the theater and then obtaining different opportunities in Hollywood. Without a doubt, today we lost one of the greatest in history and one of the most iconic voices in cinema. May he rest in peace.

Would James Earl Jones return as Mufasa?

James Earl Jones’ voice is closely linked to Mufasa. After all, he was the only actor to appear in both the original 1993 Lion King and the 2019 remake. Now that a prequel centered on Simba’s father is coming, one might wonder if the actor would be back.

Since it is a prequel, actor Aaron Pierre will be in charge of voicing the young lion. In addition, Jones announced that he will retire from dubbing in 2022. However, he reached an agreement with Disney for his iconic character Darth Vader, whose next appearances will make use of technology to recreate his voice.. So there is a chance that even without him present we will be able to hear it in the future.

