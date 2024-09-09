Sadly, James Earl Jones has just passed away at 93 in his home in New York. The legendary actor was known around the world for giving voice to Darth Vader, but in a more recent way, also for his participation in The Big Bang Theory.

Over the course of 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory featured all kinds of actors and celebrity guests, including many of the key players within the Star Wars universe. Mark Hamill was the minister who officiated at Amy and Sheldon’s wedding. However, the participation of James Earl Jones It was something very special.

During season 7 in episode 14 of The Big Bang Theory When the show’s main characters can’t get tickets to San Diego Comic-Con, Sheldon sets out to make his own convention and starts looking for actors who want to participate. While his friends drive him crazy, he finds them eating sushi at James Earl Jones and magic happens.

It is known that actors who participate in science fiction series are not very happy when they participate in conventions or, failing that, they are sought by fans for a photo or some kind of signed object. Well, what it raises The Big Bang Theory It’s a very surprising thing on a script level, because they paint the man who gave the voice to Darth Vader as a very open guy.

The time James Earl Jones made us laugh and ended up killing poor Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory

In episode 14 of season 7 of The Big Bang Theory We see how James Earl Jones has an important role in which he interacts with Sheldon’s character.

Source: Warner Bros. Television

Instead of acting like other celebrities who can be very closed off, he is supposed to be very open and even extroverted in his actions with a complete stranger. They even get into discussions about Star Wars topics.

It is worth noting that The Big Bang Theory He handles his more comical moments very carefully and doesn’t even overuse them when they are relevant. He puts some kind of balance or rotation between the characters themselves.

Source: Warner Bros. Television

The cherry on the cake of this participation in James Earl Jones It’s when they go to bother Carrie Fisher… Not to mention when they’re at a karaoke bar or on the Ferris wheel. There’s even a joke that this actor’s favorite city is Tijuana.

