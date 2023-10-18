Today, October 18, 2023, the world phase of the James Dyson Award 2023, an international engineering and design award that challenges students and recent graduates to create a project that solves a problem. Today the 20 innovative inventions who made it into the final shortlist and who have the chance to win the global prize and obtain 34,000 euros to support the next phases of their project.

During the James Dyson Award, students and young engineers from around the world show how restless minds can push the boundaries of invention and create solutions that improve lives. The project chosen by Türkiye, ForestGuard 2.0is a response to the catastrophic fires that students have seen ravage the country since 2021.

The invention, created by a group from Istanbul Bilgi Universityuses satellite sensor technology to alert authorities at the first sign of a possible fire, with the hope of significantly reducing the danger in the years to come.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, young inventor E Ian Siew, inspired by his difficulty recovering from open-heart surgery, set out to create a better solution. With the help of experts at the National University Hospital of Singapore, he invented a vest-like device for post-operative rehabilitationwhich improves support for the welding of the sternum bone after surgery.

The Australian project REVR, invented by Alexander Burton, hopes to reduce the ecological footprint of the transport industry, responsible for 20% of global emissions. Since purchasing electric vehicles has a high cost, he invented a retrofit kit that turns cars’ internal combustion engines into electric hybridssignificantly reducing the cost of greener transportation, demonstrating that, sometimes, even the simplest ideas can have a major global impact.

Which other projects will participate in the final rush of the 2023 James Dyson Award

In the Philippines, the young entrepreneur Jeremy De Leon invented Make-roscope, a simple keychain that turns a smartphone or tablet into a microscope. Improving access to laboratory instruments for students around the world can have enormous consequences for the future generation of scientists, and the invention has already been used by more than 3,000 Filipino students and teachers.

Regarding the requirements needed to make the shortlist for the James Dyson Award, Rachael Pink, Head of Technology Development at Dyson, said:

“The inventor must demonstrate that he really understands how his idea will work; he must demonstrate that he has thought about how his idea can be implemented effectively and that he is able to face the challenges that he will have to overcome during use.

Some of the best designs we have presented have shown that they have failed during the design process, but that they have learned from these failures and improved their designs further.”

Great ideas arise from diversity of thought and experience. THE 14 Dyson engineers on the jury for the Top 20 of this year’s James Dyson Award, work in Dyson’s research and development centers in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia and the Philippines and specialize in engineering fields such as sustainability, electronics, manufacturing, acoustics and energy storage.

They were joined by the graduates of the Dyson Institute of Engineering Technology to share their opinions and challenge traditional design processes. The jury analyzed, discussed and evaluated all the national finalists and runners-up, coming together to select the best projects and create this year’s Top 20 James Dyson Award.

“The James Dyson Award offers young inventors a showcase to present their innovative ideas on a world stage. It has been inspiring to see so many inventions offering solutions ranging from medicine to sustainability”

he has declared Hong Fei Hu, Head of Electronics at Dyson. Freya Moore, a graduate engineer at the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology, said:

“For students, the James Dyson Award offers an exciting picture of what engineers can do. Being part of the jury allowed me to learn about real problems that I otherwise would never have encountered and to see all the different ways of tackling these challenges.”

THE global winners of the competition will be announced on November 15th.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!