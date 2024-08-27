The commander of the vessel that sank between the night of 18 and 19 August was expected by the prosecutors today, Tuesday 27 August. James Cutfield. Called to answer numerous questions regarding the dramatic shipwreck of the sailing vessel that sank in Porticello, in the province of Palermo, the 51-year-old New Zealander he decided to remain silent before the magistrates of Termini Imerese.

The commander would therefore have accepted the indications suggested to him by his lawyers, John Rizzuti of Palermo and Aldo Mordicchia of Genoa, to answer the magistrates’ questions only at a later time. After, that is, having become acquainted with the elements in the hands of the prosecution against him.

His lawyers commented on their client’s current state of mind with these words:

“James Cutfield is very upset by this whole affair but he is determined to defend himself from the accusations leveled against him by the Prosecutor’s Office”.

Previous statements by Commander James Cutfield

Previously, the commander of the sunken vessel had already spoken in informal manner both with the investigators of the Port Authority and with the magistrate himself. Cutfield would have admitted to not having realized that the storm was coming.

A reconstruction of the facts that is currently being examined by investigators, who intend to reconstruct in detail the entire and exact dynamics of the sinking of the Bayesian.

At the moment, James Cutfield is the only suspect in the investigation for shipwreck and manslaughter. However, it cannot be ruled out that as the investigations continue, the charges could also refer to other members of the crew. In particular, the investigators are targeting the first officer Tijs KoopmanCutfield’s deputy.

The registration of other people in the register of suspects is certainly to be considered an obligatory step, given that the investigations aim to ascertain whether or not the crew members have committed errors. In this way, the suspects will be able to appoint experts who can participate in unrepeatable acts such as, for example, the Autopsies performed on the seventh victims of the shipwreck.

