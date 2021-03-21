Washington (Reuters)

The Atlanta Hawks achieved their eighth consecutive win, and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-94 in the NBA, and stopped a series of four victories for the Lakers, and maintained the most consecutive wins in the competition during the current time, and despite that the most important event concerns LeBron James injured the giant Lakers.

Ten minutes and 50 seconds before the end of the second quarter, Solomon Hill was the Hawks’ player trying to catch the ball, but James had hit his ankle, the giant LeBron screamed in pain and fell to the ground.

James stood alone and continued in the game and missed a three-point throw, but he requested a time-out and left the field, heading to the players’ room in frustration.

“Nothing makes me angry and sad more than not being able to play and help my teammates,” James wrote on Twitter.

James is playing his 16th consecutive season, and yet the 36-year-old has missed only one game this season, due to his suffering from a sprained left ankle.

The Lakers announced that LeBron was suffering from a right ankle injury, but did not specify a date for the giant’s return.

With a hat-trick shortly before the exit and reaching ten points against the Hawks, James went on to score ten points or more for the 1036th game in a row, while his colleague Montrizel Harrell topped his team’s scorers list in the match with 23 points.

The Lakers finished the first half with one point ahead, but Hawks scored 12 straight points in the third quarter, to dominate the match, and advanced by a difference of 14 points during the second half.

Rondo Rondo, the Hawks’ player, returned to Los Angeles against his former Lakers club for the first time since winning the league title last season.

Rondo only scored two points, passing five assists in 14 minutes.

“He is an exceptional player, his mentality is unlike any other player I have coached,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Rondo.

John Collins, the Hawks player, scored 27 points and scored 16 rebounds, while his teammate Tri Yang, his team’s most-scored player this season, added 14 points and 11 assists.

The Hawks are living a remarkable period since coach Lloyd Pierce was sacked on March 1, when his assistant Nate Macmillan took over and then won Atlanta in eight games in a row.