this has been the case of big stars like Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, who are currently carrying out a series of trials. However, who is now in the spotlight is the 82-year-old actor, james cromwellwho in a somewhat unexpected way has glued his hand to a counter with super glue.

This was done in a chain cafe starbucks in New York, where he protested against the extra charges that the company makes for adding vegan milk to hot drinks. But he was not alone, given that other protesters express that it is discriminatory to make these extra charges, especially to vegans and dairy intolerant people.

The discontent in the premises lasted approximately 30 minutes, as the police arrived minutes later to break up the protest. According to the medium known as ABC27 no arrests were made.

“Babe” & “Succession” actor James Cromwell superglued himself to the counter of a Starbucks café in New York City on Tuesday to protest of the chain’s policy of charging extra for plant-based milk https://t.co/8ud32BWh0k pic.twitter.com/Zx0bb2LvMD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022

This is how you get an animal rights message to STICK! James Cromwell joined PETA’s campaign and glued himself to a @Starbucks counter to call on the company to stop charging extra for animal and earth-friendly vegan milks! pic.twitter.com/N9aitSQHSm — PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022

“Succession” actor James Cromwell super-glued himself to a Starbucks counter in protest of their extra charge for vegan milk. pic.twitter.com/ou63Zp0om7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 10, 2022

It is worth noting that Mr. Cromwell He has participated in successful television series such as Successionplaying the part of the grumpy and capitalist uncle Ewan, being one of the favorite characters for many. And although some information about him was known, his favor for animal rights was somewhat unknown, something that speaks well of him.

Via: boingboing