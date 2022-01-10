During last Friday, January 7, the presenter James corden announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 through his account on Instagram. The driver of The late late show too He clarified what measures he will take regarding his show, while he recovers.

First of all, the actor has also decided on the next editions of his program, in order not to expose his production team:

“I just tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this I am lucky to say that I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days, ”he wrote.

James Corden revealed that he was infected by Coronavirus. Photo: Instagram James Corden

The host of the Carpool Karaoke segment also called on his fans to do everything possible to stay healthy and avoid the increase in infections from the omicron variant.

YOU CAN SEE: Crosswalk concert with BTS: when and where to see segment of TLLS with James Corden?

St. Vincent on Paul McCartney on The late late show: “He was the most charming man on the planet”

The singer St. Vincent has thrilled fans of The Beatles by talking about the phone call she received from Paul McCartney after participating in one of his recordings. During the last edition of Late Late Show, the artist described the musician as “the most adorable man on the planet.”

In addition, she recalled how McCartney got in touch with her unexpectedly after she contributed a remix of his song “Women and wives” for the McCartney III album last year.

“I submitted the song and was nervous to hear what Paul would think. Then I was driving around town and I saw this random number from England. So I take the call and it’s Paul McCartney … He called me, and he was the loveliest man on the planet, ”she told Corden.

YOU CAN SEE: James Corden parodies the documentary The Beatles: get back

Kristin Davis told James Corden she almost played Monica Geller on Friends

During last Thursday, December 16, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York in Sex and the city, was invited to The late late show. On this occasion, the actress took the opportunity to share the anecdote of how she auditioned for the role of Monica Geller, although it was ultimately Courtney Cox who took it.

“I think she was one of 8,000 young people who read to Monica,” Kristin shared in the interview. The actress said that she and Courtney became friends because they took yoga classes together. The most curious thing about the story was that she found out that her colleague had gotten the role when he accompanied her to buy a car.

Courtney invited Kristin and other yoga classmates to buy a Porsche, as she had just filmed a driver she “felt really good about,” Kristin said.