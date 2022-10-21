A simple omelette has been the cause of the British presenter James Corden being at the center of the controversy all week. The gastronomic media communicator and owner of the New York restaurant BalthazarKeith McNally, announced on his Instagram account that Corden was not welcome in his store after his bad behavior with the local staff and for being “the most tyrannical customer in 25 years”. The veto lasted a few hours, but the controversy was already served. Now it has been the protagonist of the story himself who has spoken for the first time after all the commotion caused, although he has played down the matter.

The presenter of The Late Late Show has broken his silence on McNally’s comments during an interview with the newspaper New York Times which, originally, was to promote his next Amazon Prime series, Mammals. At first the controversy was not going to be one of the topics to be discussed, but the conversation arose when another client of the same restaurant where the comedian and the journalist from New York Times he returned an omelette to the waiter. Then Corden brought up the issue: “It happens every day. It’s happening in 55,000 restaurants as we speak. It’s always the eggs. Can you imagine if we were to criticize him on Twitter now? It would be fair?”. The point is that Balthazar’s chef complained about Corden’s bad behavior when he, precisely, returned an omelet to the kitchen.

More information

At all times, the presenter of the program Carpool Karaoke —in which celebrities are going to sing in a car with him – he has denied having done anything wrong and downplays what happened on Monday: “Why would I cancel this interview? I was there, I get it. But I’m calm with this whole thing, it’s stupid.”

Balthazar’s chef accused in his Instagram post to the presenter for engaging in unacceptable behavior with their employees. “I don’t usually give a client an 86, but today I gave Corden an 86. He didn’t make me laugh,” the chef continued. In English gastronomic slang, an 86 is a way of saying that a customer is barred from entering a venue. Hours later, McNally recounted, again via Instagram, that Corden had called him: “He has apologized deeply. Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a bum like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be kicked out of anywhere.” Still, nearly five days after the event, the post He continues to post on his Instagram account.

McNally recounted up to two different chapters with the presenter: the first of them, in June: “After eating the main course, he showed a hair to the manager, who was mortified. Corden was extremely rude and said, ‘Get us another round of drinks right now. And you are also going to invite all the ones we have asked for so far.”

The second incident took place on October 9, when the presenter was taking a brunch at the venue with his wife Julia Carey. Corden’s wife ordered an omelet with egg yolks and cheese. Gruyère and salad. A few minutes after receiving the food, James called his waitress, MK, and told her that there was some egg white mixed in with the yolk”, narrates the chef. He was brought a new plate, with a new omelette and potatoes instead of salad, a second mistake that the presenter would not have missed. “That’s when James Corden started yelling like crazy at the waiter, ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go to the kitchen and cook the tortilla myself!”