James Rodríguez is going through a difficult time at Everton. Injuries weigh down a footballer who is eager to regain regularity. Its quality is well known by the football world, but the lack of rhythm makes the fans of the English club desperate. they miss their great start to the campaign.

19

The 10th of the Colombian National Team, although he did not reveal in which team he would like to retire, he did confirm that he does not have much time left to hang up his boots. “I have not thought much about that, I do not know how to tell you the place where I would like to retire. I think there is little left because I would not like to play very old. For now I want to enjoy it to the fullest ”, he said on the official channel of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF). “I want to learn, to help young players. All this litter that is almost 30 years old and up is missing less and less”, He added.

Rodríguez spoke about his personal goals and those he has with the Tricolor. “Win a cup, that’s what I want. I have achieved very important things with this shirt, why not win a title? (…). I want to be in a FIFA eleven. I was very close in 2014“, he claimed.

James showed his love for the Colombian National Team by ensuring that all matches with the Tricolor are important: “I think I have 80 games and I take them all with great importance, even the friendlies. When you wear this shirt you have to give it your all and always be on the limit because you are playing for a country ”.

The 29-year-old Colombian has six goals in 22 Premier League games for Everton (five assists) and he has missed a dozen encounters due to physical problems. It arrived for free this past summer from Real Madrid and although it started on the right foot in the team led by Carlo Ancelotti, his irregularity prevents him from helping his teammates on the pitch.