The director of the FBI has starred in two key moments of this electoral campaign. The first occurred last July, when he appeared to announce that the federal investigative agency of the United States closed the case of the emails of Hillary Clinton, Democratic candidate, and that it did not recommend that she be indicted by the Justice Department. More than three months later, and 11 days before Americans come to vote, James Comey sent a letter to Congress in which he informs that he is going to analyze new emails found in a separate case and that they could be relevant to the first investigation . Whatever the outcome of the elections on the 8th, Comey risks being attributed some influence on the final outcome.

His announcement had a full impact on the Clinton campaign, which demands from the first moment that Comey clarify the content of such emails, and a second wave of criticism now places the director of the FBI at the center of the hurricane. Former attorneys general and leaders of both parties question his decision, which breaks with the tradition of not making similar announcements that could change the course of an election campaign. But his gesture also shows that this agency director who has already worked in Republican administrations, does not usually follow the more traditional pattern of his position or follow the guidelines of other predecessors.

During his time as assistant attorney general in the Bush Administration, Comey refused to renew one of the National Security Agency’s surveillance system permits because it did not have the approval of the Justice Department. according to information from The New York Times. And already during his tenure at the head of the FBI in the Obama Administration, a position he has held since 2013, the director of the agency has declared about the existence of impartial treatment by the police towards the African-American community, something that he has never recognized a person in his position, and has openly spoken of the “Ferguson effect” after protests in the town of Missouri over the death of Michael Brown in 2014 and that allegedly has led to agents not making as many arrests as before to avoid being charged discrimination.