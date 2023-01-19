For more than 10 years since the first film of Avatarthe fans and detractors of the saga came to think that it was a copy or even plagiarism of works such as Pocahontas Y Dancing with Wolves. However, the director and creator of the franchise, James Cameronpoints out another work from which he has been inspired to give it shape.

It is neither more nor less than the saga of stories known as the Noon Universewhere it begins with the chapter known as 22nd century. The same ones that were printed in the middle of the years 60. These works tell us that communism has defeated the earth, and that has made technological advances grow. However, the publication from which more ideas have been taken is the book The snail on the Hillside.

What is most striking is the name of the planet, Pandora, and in fact the creators of the work mention that this is a place where humans resort to take all the human resources they can. Another similarity is that the story takes place in the 18th century. XXIIIbut the question of the race of the Na’vi eIt’s something already considered original.

The obvious inspirations that have been taken are seen, but the context is already somewhat different, since the land of Avatar it has come to an end because of humans, and the one in the book is better thanks to communism. For his part, Pandora It is the only planet known to be habitable, but the inspirational work already talks about other places visited.

Remember that there are still some movie theaters that show Avatar: The Path of Water.

Via: spinoff

Editor’s note: It is obvious that this book served to take some names, but beyond that the matter is removed. So with this we could take creations like Pocahontas out of the equation a bit.