After the premiere of “Avatar: the path of water”, James Cameron was unable to attend the world premiere due to falling ill with COVID-19. Therefore, in order to know the reaction of the audience, the director attended a regular screening of his own film undercover. However, the fans noticed his presence and could not avoid meeting to ask for his autograph, a moment that ended with a loud boo and a rude response from the filmmaker. What did he do and why was he booed?

“Avatar 2” took 13 years to release. James Cameron insists that it is a movie to be seen in theaters. Photo: Disney

James Cameron booed by fans

The moment was recorded on video. Cameron quickly left through one of the back doors of the building and did not stop to chat with his fans, who gathered with posters in their hands hoping to get his signature.

His departure was so fast that some fans could not help but boo him for not even turning to see them, something that, from what is seen in the images, the director did not like at all.

Once inside his car, the filmmaker behind “Terminator” and “Titanic” rolled down his window and stuck out his hand with a raised middle finger.

James Cameron has already been against the trolls and haters of “Avatar: the way of water.” Photo: composition LR/20th Century Studios

“Fuck you!”, “Idiot!”, were some of the comments that can be heard from the fans who recorded him leaving.

When is “Avatar 3” released?

“Avatar: the seed carrier”, the official title of the third part of the saga, has its release date planned for December 20, 2024.

Of course, said day is modifiable and could change in the course of 2023. Meanwhile, “El camino del agua” can already be seen in theaters.