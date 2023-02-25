The Oscars 2023 are getting closer and James Cameron He hasn’t seen the gold statuette since 1997. Will he take it with “Avatar 2”?

“Avatar: The Way of Water” It is undoubtedly a blockbuster and one of the biggest movies made by James Cameron. With the arrival of the Oscar 2023 getting closer, the director has once again caused controversy by pointing out that “Avatar 2” should take one of the statuettes at the great ceremony organized by the Academy and has even branded the Academy as elitist. What did the filmmaker say about the ceremony and his tape?

James Cameron traces history towards the Oscars 2023

In an interview with Time, James Cameron He spoke of his four Oscar 2023 nominations and criticized the objectivity with which the Academy could compare the quality of two feature films as different as “El camino del agua” and “Tár” with Cate Blanchett.

“How do you compare Tár with Avatar? How do you judge which one is better? It’s clearly ridiculous. I think it’s a bit elitist in the sense that at least they shouldn’t be fazed as audience numbers drop.”

Likewise, Cameron expressed his wishes that “Avatar 2” take the highest prize of the ceremony. “It’s been a long time since a popular movie won best picture. From experience, it’s better to win than not to win”he pointed.

James Cameron at the Oscars

It seemed almost impossible, but the sequel to “Avatar” has already reached the top 3 of the historic world box office, displacing “Titanic”, another of his great films. Under this premise, it is clear that Cameron is hungry to raise the highest film award on March 12.

James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) and Kate Winslet (Rose) on the set of “Titanic”. Photo: 20th Century Fox

But this will not be the first time that the acclaimed filmmaker has competed for this award. In 1997, “Titanic” earned him no less than the award for best director, best film and best editing. And in 2009, he got the same nominations, but he didn’t win any.

Will any “Avatar: The Way of Water” statuette take home or will the Academy say no to James Cameron again? We will have to wait until the night of the ceremony to find out.