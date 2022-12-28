“I wanted to get rid of some ugliness, to find a good balance between dark and light. Although you have to have some conflict, of course,” says Cameron. “But violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker.”

The filmmaker also takes a closer look at his previous work in the interview. “I look back at some of the movies I’ve made and I don’t know if I’d like to make them again. I don’t know if I’d want to glorify guns again like I did in a few Terminator movies over 30 years ago. What happens in our society with guns makes my stomach turn.”

The Canadian Cameron now lives in New Zealand and is happy with his choice in that respect. "I'm glad I live in New Zealand, where they just banned all guns two weeks after that terrible mosque attack a few years ago."

#James #Cameron #ten #minutes #violence #Avatar #director #glorifying #guns