The disaster of the submarine Titan reminds the tragedy of the Titanic to James Cameron, director of the film that in 1997 hit the box offices all over the world. “I am struck by the similarity to the Titanic disaster, in which the captain was repeatedly warned of ice ahead of his ship and yet charged at full speed towards the iceberg on a moonless night. And many people died because of it ‘ Cameron tells ABC.

“I think it’s just unbelievable, a very similar tragedy where warnings have gone unheeded, in the exact same place” of the Titanic “with all the diving that’s happening all over the world. It’s really surreal.”