It’s been a few weeks since it was released. Avatar: The Path of Water, film that has broken many records in terms of money collected at the box office around the world, becoming the most successful of 2022. That means, that there are no impediments for them to get to work on the next tape, at least that’s what he mentions. James Cameron.

The director was on this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? of HBO Max, noting that its sequel surpassed $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Commenting that this would make the option of creating the next chapter profitable, which had already been planned for years, but the money was the green light for project approval.

Here comment:

It seems like just with the momentum the movie has now, it will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it seems like I can’t get out of this, I’ll have to do these other sequels. I know what I am going to do in the next six or seven years. The point is that we’re going to be fine. I’m sure we’ll have a discussion with the top people at Disney soon about the plan for Avatar 3, which is already in the can. We’ve already captured and photographed the entire movie, so we’re in extended post production to do all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are written. We’ve started a franchise at this point. We have started a saga that can now be developed into multiple movies.

The Way of Water it had an estimated production budget of over $400 million, with marketing spend bringing the combined price tag to at least $600 million. And it generated much more than planned.

For now, it is estimated that avatar 3 the premiere December 20, 2024.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: With the money he got, obviously Disney was going to want the saga to continue on its way, since a new chapter in the region of fire is now promised, with new characters to meet. I honestly want to see the whole saga.