“Surreal” was the word that came to James Cameron’s mind when he heard the news of Titan’s implosion. After the discovery of the wreckage of the submersible on Thursday, the director and deep-sea diver was reminded of the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, which he filmed for the Hollywood production named after the passenger liner.

“The resemblance to the Titanic disaster is striking. Despite being warned of icebergs at the time, the captain allowed the ship to drive at full speed into an ice field during a moonless night. The result was a lot of deaths,” Cameron told ABC.

Like Captain Edward Smith, Titan’s operator, Oceangate Expeditions, has ignored repeated warnings. “People in the diving community were concerned about the submersible. Some of the most important have even written letters to the company saying that what they are doing is not technically advanced enough to carry passengers and that the submersible needs to be certified.”

Director himself dived 33 times to the wreck

Cameron is considered an insider. After jokes that he shot the disaster film Titanic in 1995-1997 just to see the wreckage of the iconic ship with his own eyes, the Canadian filmmaker has revealed he will visit the remains 33 times on his own account in 3800 after filming meters deep.

In 1997, the 68-year-old celebrated great success with his feature film drama about the sinking of the Titanic, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet played the fictional story of a loving couple on the luxury liner For twelve years, the film was number one in the list of the most successful films until it was replaced in 2009 by the film “Avatar – Pandora”, also directed by Cameron. “Titanic” won a total of eleven Oscars, including in the category “Best Picture”.







“I would not have gotten into the submarine”

The Hollywood director also gave an interview to the BBC in which he compared the accidents. “The megalomania, the arrogance, it’s all back,” Cameron said in an interview that aired on Friday. “It is terribly ironic that there is now another wreck next to the Titanic for the same reason” – because the warnings were ignored.

“I was very skeptical about the technology they were using. I wouldn’t have gotten into the submarine,” he said. In 2012, Cameron used different technology for the Deepsea Challenger diving expedition in the Pacific, which took him to 10,912 meters down the deepest known sea trench.

When he learned that the submarine had simultaneously lost navigation and communications, he had an inkling of what was about to happen. The coverage then “felt like a drawn out and nightmarish charade with people running around talking about popping noises and oxygen and all these other things.”







He was “clear to the core” what would happen: “If the submarine’s electronics fail, the communication system fails and the locating transponder fails at the same time – then the submarine is gone.”

“In the 21st century there shouldn’t have to be such risks anymore. We’ve made it through from 1960 to today without a death.” According to Cameron, this is the greatest tragedy: “One of the saddest aspects of this matter is how avoidable it really was.”