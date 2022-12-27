Mexico. James Cameron responds to the criticism of racism that has arisen about his film Avatar, The Way of Water, which is currently being shown in cinemas around the world and ensures that its objective is to “celebrate indigenous cultures”.

James Cameron, director, screenwriter and producer of other films such as Titanic, points out that his work on Avatar consisted of being inspired by real things and celebrate the human ingenuity that different cultures have established over the years.

“We try to walk a fine line there and celebrate indigenous Polynesian culture in general, from Hawaii, through Tahiti, to French Polynesia, to Maori culture, to Samoan culture, and so on.”

In an interview with The Wrap, Cameron, 68, stresses that he worked with his team in the production to avoid committing cultural appropriation in the film, with the aim of honoring and celebrating indigenous cultures.

Some activists defending indigenous cultures, such as the artist Yuè Begay, launched against James Cameron for not hiring actors who represent diverse cultures.

“Don’t watch Avatar: The Way of Water. Please join Native Americans and other indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrific and racist film. Our cultures were misappropriated to satisfy some white man’s salvation complex,” Begay wrote.

Begay also went public that Cameron chose to show or glorify colonialism: “White people as aliens based on real indigenous peoples. That’s colonialism. That’s colonization. Do the right thing. Hire us!”

Begay points to James Cameron as a stranger, “you are not our leader. You are a guest to our lands and culture. Act as such,” he remarks.

Avatar is an American animated and military science fiction epic film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Jamie Flatters, among other actors.

Avatar: El Camino del Agua, remains for the second consecutive week at the top of the box office in the USA, and in various news portals it is reported that it has accumulated earnings of 253.7 million dollars.