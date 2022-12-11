We are only days away from the premiere of “Avatar: the path of water” in theaters and the director James Cameron continues to raise controversy with his comments. This time, he joined the list of detractors of Marvel and criticized the special effects of the MCU movies. What did he say about him? Thanos face in “Avengers: endgame”?

It may be Marvel Studios’ highest-grossing film — and the second most watched in history after “Avatar” — but for the 68-year-old filmmaker that doesn’t mean quality.

James Cameron vs. Marvel

In an interview with Variety, Cameron talked about how “big comic book movies have been driving the industry’s sheer volume” and the use of VFX.

Josh Brolin as Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” Photo: Composition/Disney/Reddit

Thus, he referred to Industrial Light and Magicthe special effects company that made the visual work of “Avengers: endgame”.

According to the director, WETA Effects -what did he do CGI of “Avatar” and “Avatar: the way of the water”among other tapes such as “The Lord of the rings”— is completely superior.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

“WETA Effects, as it’s called now, are the best, right? Industrial Light & Magic does a great job, but, when it comes to the kind of emotional facial stuff we’re doing… Thanos? Let’s go. give me a break ”, he stated.

Not content with the above, James insisted on the preponderance of his film. “You saw (Avatar: The Water Path). it’s not even close . It’s what WETA did, ”he said of the Marvel tape.

When is “Avatar 2” released?

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres next Thursday, December 15 and will also have preview functions in Peru the day before.