James Cameron has harshly denied rumors that he is considering making a film about the fatal implosion of the Titan submarine that killed the five people on board during a dive to see the wreck of the Titanic.

The author of the 1997 film ‘Titanic’ wrote on Twitter: “I don’t usually respond to abusive rumors in the media, but now I have to. I am NOT in talks about an OceanGate movie, nor will I ever be.” Cameron, who has visited the wreck of the famed ocean liner 33 times, previously told ABC News he was “struck by the similarity” between the Titan submarine tragedy and the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

The wreckage of the imploded submarine has been recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic, while large pieces of debris have been washed ashore in St John’s, Canada.