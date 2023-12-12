Last year the second film in the franchise was released. Avatarwhich has left attendees shocked by the fact that a great leap was made in terms of the technical part, and given this, the director and creator of the franchise, James Cameron He continued recording what follows for the story. For that same reason, interesting data has been released about what we are going to see in December of the 2025 and much further with the fourth film of the promised seven.

Among the data we know, is that several fragments of the new films have been recorded in advance for continuity reasons, since as they are releases that will take years to arrive, the teenage actors will obviously have physical changes. And that leads us to talk about a wide depth of characters, exploring the decisions they are going to make in the following adventures.

Added to this is the issue that there will be a six-year time jump where the biggest change will evidently be seen. Here are the comments of Cameron:

We did the capture in three and the live action photography in three as a production interspersed with [‘Avatar: The Way of Water’]and we even did part of movie four because all of our young characters are going to grow up, we have to do a big jump in time in the fourth movie. We see them and then we leave for six years and come back. And then the part we come back to is the part we haven't shot yet. So we'll start on that after three is released.

Something that should be highlighted is that the third tape of Avatar was scheduled to arrive in December 2024but it had to be delayed at some point in the 2025. However, the work of the actors has been extended threefold during the recording of the The Way of Watersince they had to record a lot of the third part, which will now put the element of fire and its respective tribe on the path, not much has been said about the fourth part in details.

Via: Variety

Editor's note: Since the first film, six more sequels had been promised, but year after year I lost faith that the second would not even come. However, it seems that production is already running more steadily, and perhaps we will have the end by 2030 or something like that.