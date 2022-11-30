There is currently a promotional tour for the film. Avatar: The Path of Watersequel to that film released in 2009 which gained a lot of popularity thanks to its visual effects. Among all the interviews with him, the director of the film, James cameronhas answered interesting unknowns, including the choice of the color blue for the characters.

Specifically, it is a mixture of running out of many options, given that iconic characters such as Hulk they already had the color green, and many aliens are also green. Added to this was the fact that she wanted to use purple to set the planet, so she kept blue, adding the story of a dream her mother had.

About color, green was already taken over by countless green aliens, as well as the Hulk. And human colors, like pink and brown, weren’t very alien. With SpongeBob in yellow, we were pretty much left with blue and purple. The latter is my favorite color, but I found it more suitable for use in bioluminescence effects, which we did by associating it with Eywa and anything sacred to the Na’vi. Also, my mother told me about a dream she had in which there was a ten-foot-tall blue woman with six breasts. A cool picture I drew. But she didn’t look as good as she thought and would have ruined our ages rating.

Remember that Avatar: the Path of Water the premiere December 15.

Via: slashfilm

Editor’s note: I think it was a good choice of color, since it blends with various environments within the work. Pretty excited to see the second part in the middle of December.