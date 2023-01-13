In a recent interview, James Cameron, director of Avatar and its recent sequel, launched against streaming services. He also indicated that the success of El Camino del Agua is an indicator that the audience thinks the same as him and wants to return to theaters.

His statement was made with the Variety medium, while talking about the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. He began by saying that he thought it was good news that people were already returning to theaters. Even in China where there is a big outbreak of COVID-19 once again.

‘We are saying as a society that we need this, we need to go to the movies. Enough with the streaming services! I’m sick of sitting on my butt.‘ James Cameron mentioned. The director also undermined the collection of his film, arguing that what he was interested in was attracting people to the cinema.

Let’s remember that with the arrival of the pandemic, streaming services saw an increase in popularity. In addition to the fact that some, such as Disney + and HBO Max, decided to make simultaneous releases of their movies in streaming and in theaters. It seems that James Cameron would not have let this be the fate of the Avatar sequel. Which in the end was a good move, since it entered the top 10 of the highest grossing films of all time.

How is the collection of Avatar: The Way of Water going?

As of this writing, Avatar: El Camino del Agua has grossed $1,752,427,048 globally. With this amount it already became one of the highest grossing films in history. So far it is in seventh place in the top 10, surpassing The Avengers, The Lion King (2019) and Jurassic World.

The sequel takes place years after the original, around which time Jake Sully and Neytiri started their own family. However, the return of humans in search of revenge makes them have to flee to other areas of Pandora. For this reason they end up in a tribe of Na’vis of the water, but problems follow them there. Are you one of those who contributed to his enormous collection?

