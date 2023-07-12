Renowned filmmaker James Cameron has apparently confirmed that he is working on several sequels to “Alita: Battle Angel” from 2019. Cameron is reportedly looking to sell his coastal ranch in California for $33 million. In a recent interview with Forbes, he explained one of the reasons behind putting the property on the market, which is that he is involved in various projects that take him elsewhere. Among those projects are the long-awaited sequels to “Alita: Battle Angel“.

“In ‘Avatar‘, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles,” he said. “And in the new movies of ‘Alita: Battle Angel‘, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense to us anymore.”

While Cameron seems to casually confirm that various sequels to “Alita: Battle Angel” are moving forward, this is one of the most promising updates yet for fans who have long called for an expansion of the “ franchise.little wingusing the hashtags #AlitaArmy and #AlitaSequel on social media to push for a sequel.

The fan campaign even invaded the Academy Awards in 2020, when a plane was seen carrying a banner calling for a sequel to “Alita: Battle Angel” flying around Hollywood during the Oscars red carpet. After years of uncertainty, it seems that Cameron and others are finally answering the calls for the franchise to “little wing” have more movies.

Producer Jon Landau recently revealed that he was talking to director Robert Rodriguez and star Rosa Salazar about a new movie, and actor Christoph Waltz has already indicated that he’d be open to returning to reprise his role as the foster guardian of little wing in a possible sequel.

“Alita: Battle Angel” is based on a popular manga of the same name and follows the adventures of a cyborg girl who wakes up in a junk heap with no memory of her past. However, little wing he must navigate the dangers of the dystopian sci-fi world he finds himself in while discovering his true nature.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I think that little wing It was a decent adaptation, I was expecting more sequels much sooner but hey, at least it’s good to know they’re coming.