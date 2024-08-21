James Cameron Attacks Steven Spielberg: “He Denigrated Sharks”

Director James Cameron criticizes his colleague Steven Spielberg. The reason? He allegedly denigrated sharks with his film, The Shark precisely, which tells the story of a killer shark that haunts the swimmers of Amity Island.

Interviewed by The GuardianCameron, asked if Spielberg had portrayed them unfairly in his 1975 film, responded: “Steven has regressed the cause of sharks. As so-called apex predators, the animals are an important part of the food chain and that gets little recognition from the public. Sharks get a bad rap.”

The director of Titanic And Avatar He added: “And yet they have been around for about 300 million years. They were one of the first higher vertebrate life forms to appear on the planet and are incredibly adapted to their environment. There are no good and bad animals, just one awareness: the oceans are merciless.”