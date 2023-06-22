Together, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado make up the duo that has achieved numerous successes with the Ferrari 488 GTE, including the last two WEC drivers’ titles in the GTE-Pro class. In 2023 the duo was joined by Antonio Giovinazzi, completing the trio that won the latest edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. On the occasion of the celebrations Ferrari in Maranello, FormulaPassion met the British rider, retracing the victorious ride in France with his own eyes.

So James, how do you live this party in Maranello after the victory at Le Mans?

“I’m still quite tired actually. I can’t believe we won that race. Of course I’m incredibly happy to see all the fans who have come here to Maranello to support us, as well as all the factory employees who have come to celebrate. It is a special moment, with great emotion for all of us”.

Are you surprised to see a growing interest in endurance racing?

“The interest is clearly huge. Ferrari’s return has had an important effect on spectators and on television. The turnout is something incredible, especially at Le Mans where I think there were 320,000 people. The WEC is healthy now, with many manufacturers in the premier class. Bringing Ferrari back to overall victory 58 years later is an incredible achievement. We have to consider that Le Mans was only the fourth race and the car had no problems: it was extremely reliable and pleasant to drive”.

It wasn’t always like this though. At Sebring you said you weren’t entirely happy with the set-up yet…

“True, although I don’t remember exactly what happened in Sebring. Then in Portimao we had a problem with the braking system and we finished the race with only three brakes. We had an unfortunate start to the season, but at Spa we started showing the potential of this car, especially in the last stint where it was really competitive. We knew Le Mans was a track that would suit our car, which is designed for high speed tracks. We knew the performance would be there, but were unsure about reliability. It was amazing to do 24 hours with almost no problems. It shows how much this car has grown race after race.”

You mentioned the Spa race, where you overtook the Porsche on the last lap to take the podium. Was that the moment you really started thinking about playing it?

“I would say yes. I felt really comfortable, the car was really balanced and there hadn’t been any problems up to that point. It was the first opportunity where we were able to show our competitiveness compared to opponents. From then on, we got on well with both cars and the team really showed our potential. However, over the course of the season, we had already seen something in qualifying. At Sebring we took pole position, immediately showing that the car was very efficient”.

The Le Mans race was then conditioned by the rain, by the conditions you love…

“Yes, I always enjoy it. Unfortunately I didn’t get the chance at Le Mans because I didn’t drive during the wet stints. But when it rains it’s always a challenge. Obviously I’m English and I’m used to the wet. The car seems to be consistent in the rain. It doesn’t matter what the conditions are, it is always pleasant to drive. It’s an incredible car.”

What were the most exciting moments of the race for you, from inside and outside the cockpit?

“I would say the most intense moment was when I overtook the Toyota, taking the lead and starting to build a margin over Buemi. I could see that at the time they were pushing hard, but they couldn’t keep up with us. It was a good moment because the sensations in the car were really positive. Outside of the car, however, I’d say that the best episode was when Alessandro [Pier Guidi] he crossed the finish line and they all went crazy. Incredible sensations”.

How are you experiencing these celebrations compared to your fellow Italians?

“Once I got back here in Maranello I saw many people who came here for us while the news was in all the newspapers. There is a great collective celebration, but even being British I can say that in the UK too the reaction was huge. Many journalists mobilized, I did many interviews and there were several parties. Now I’m trying to forget Le Mans and focus on Monza, which is quite close. You have to refocus and start over.”

Before this success, you and Pier Guidi together achieved incredible results with the 488 GTE: three world titles and two Le Mans. How is your relationship?

“Very good. We have a similar driving style, we are both fast, familiar with the car and have very close set-up preferences. On the track we are very similar. The bond between me, Alessandro and now also with Antonio is very good. Team relationships are always fantastic and this is very important. One of the keys to success is having good relationships, understanding the car well and supporting each other as a team.”

Do you think leaving Formula E to focus only on endurance was the right move for your career?

“No doubt. I left the category with the arrival of Covid, so I didn’t have the opportunity to participate in many races. The cars were difficult and I personally didn’t find them enjoyable to drive. I struggled quite a bit to understand how to ride with tires that weren’t slick and with other similar aspects. There was no doubt that staying in Ferrari was the priority, it was something much bigger at that point in my career. When they then announced the return to the premier class it was a dream come true, being my passion”.

What was the reaction in your family to your success?

“It’s hard to have some private time with family. The phone kept ringing and we were happy to be able to unplug it for a while, relax and celebrate as a family. It is also important to be able to regenerate in order to be ready for Monza”.

If one day your daughters wanted to pursue a career in karting, would you help them or would you be afraid as a father?

“I don’t think I would be scared. If one day they wanted to, I’d let them try. However, I know how difficult it can be to be successful, also considering the statistics. Compared to professional footballers for example, there are far fewer possibilities in motorsport. I’d rather they did something else, but I would never judge them anyway. I hope that maybe one day they take up a racket and rather than run, they prefer to play tennis!”

The 499P was Ferrari’s tenth overall victory. Is there any Red from the past that you would like to try?

“I drove the F40 here in Maranello. It was really good. It’s a very special car, it seems a go-kart with incredible power. It is profoundly different, with a very simple steering wheel, but it is still a real Ferrari. I hope to be able to take a ride on the others as well. Maybe one day we can bring them together and have some fun.”