The 97th edition of The Oscar awards, That is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, you can already breastfeed with your musical performances. After starting the gala with an emotional musical number starring the nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erico With songs from The Oz Wizard and WICKED, The ceremony has surprised with a second performance in tribute to James Bond.

Halle Berry, ‘Bond girl’ in Another day dies (2002), has taken the stage to present on video that reviewed the legacy of the character in cinema. Right after, Margaret Qualley (The substance) It has appeared next to a dance group to move to the sound of John Barry. Smooth, The Thai singer of the Blackpink group that we can see in the third season of The White Lotus, has followed it to interpret Live and let die, by Paul and Linda McCartney (for the 1973 movie Live and let die).

To conclude this spectacular female performance, with a scenery taken from the character’s cinematographic universe, Doja Cat has made its version of Diamonds are Forever, John Barry’s theme for the 1971 film; and the British composer Raye He has sung Skyfall, Adele’s song for the 2012 namesake production.

The Academy has included this special tribute to the iconic songs of the saga James Bond how to honor producers’ legacy Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who currently exercised creative control of the saga and have decided give it up A Amazon MGM Studios.

Both received at the end of last year the Irving G. Thalberg award within the framework of the Government Awards, which delivers the same academy to celebrate the trajectory of historical figures of the industry.

