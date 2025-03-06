Who was going to say it: after having faced innumerable millionaire supervillans with eager to conquer the world, James Bond has finally fallen into the hands of Jeff Bezos. After the withdrawal of the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, The future of 007 is in the hands of Amazon MGM Studios, And, as is usually the case, the corporation now seeks ways to value the saga for a relaunch in style.

A relaunch that, otherwise, is expected complicated: Daniel Craig hung his walther ppk with No time to die (2021), and the new deliveries should overcome the ribbon of films such as Casino Royale and Skyfall to reconquer the public. But this would not be a story of James Bond without a secret weapon, and according to The Wrap (via World of Reel), Amazon aspires to keep the most expensive that its millions can buy.

“An intense mutual desire”

What is the weapon in question? Well Christopher Nolan. The director of The dark gentleman and Oppenheimer, that currently prepares its version of The Odyssey, He is a fan of the saga, so Amazon’s plans to return James Bond to cinemas would ensure their services.

“If Amazon wants to keep the legacy [de James Bond]I should do everything possible to sign Chris Nolan and wait for everything that is needed, “says an anonymous source. Another goes further: according to her, The study and the director could have already contacted, And among them there would be “an intense mutual desire” to bring the film to fruition.

If Amazon gets its purpose, Nolan would be the second director with Oscar who signs a ‘Bond Movie’ after Sam Mendes (Skyfall, Specter). However, it should be folded to its conditions, one of which could be Choose the new interpreter of 007.

Resorting to directors with author seal for the franchise has been, so far, a double -edged sword. Sam Mendes collapsed with Specter, while SHATTERHAND, The project of Danny Boyle, He died before birth due to differences between the filmmaker and the study. However, the will on the part of Nolan was not going to be missing.

“I love those movies and It would be a huge privilege to direct a “, The director declared in 2023. “But I would not want to embark on them without being able to put everything on the table: the script, the cast and everything. It is a complete package.”

