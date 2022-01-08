No time to die was Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, but this does not spell the end for the franchise. Plans for the character’s future are in the early stages and the actors keep running as the new face of Agent 007. One of these is about nothing less than Tom holland.

The star of Spider-Man: no way home was open to interpreting it and even confessed to TotalFilm that he approached Sony to propose an origin story without any relation to the original novels of the famous spy.

YOU CAN SEE: The amazing Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield’s condition to make the movie

No time to die was Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. Photo: Composition / Universal Pictures

“I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man: far from home, with Sony to come up with this idea that I came up with about a young Bond. It was the origin story. It really didn’t make sense. It did not work. It was a child’s dream and I don’t think the Bond heirs were particularly interested, ”he told the outlet.

Although their plans did not come to fruition, they ended up laying the foundations to adapt the video game Uncharted to the big screen. “It sparked this idea that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an add-on to the games,” he emphasized.

YOU CAN SEE: The Flash will be Ben Affleck’s last performance as Batman

Uncharted, the film directed by Ruben Fleischer, is scheduled to premiere on February 18, 2022.