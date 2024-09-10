James Bond films have always showcased the exploits of 007, the world’s most famous secret agent at Her Majesty’s service, but alongside his missions there have always been high-performance cars equipped with special gadgets, weapons and tools to overcome the antagonists. A recent statistical analysis conducted by the magazine Dailybase has identified the fastest cars driven by James Bond in films of recent years, with the 2007 Aston Martin DBS V12 taking the top spot as the quickest.

The fastest

The research evaluated top speeds and acceleration times (0-100 km/h) to generate a speed score out of 100. The analysis covered more than 150 cars driven by 007, which were then compiled into a top ten list. The DBS V12 made its debut in Casino Royale, the first Bond film starring Daniel Craig. In the film, the car is equipped with a backup pistol and a defibrillator, but is destroyed during Bond’s pursuit of Le Chiffre. Capable of reaching speeds of 307 km/h and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, the DBS V12 was judged the fastest car, receiving a score of 98.48 out of 100.

James Bond’s Bulletproof Cars

In second place on this list is the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, with a score of 98.29. Featured in the twentieth Bond film, Die Another Day (2002), the car features adaptive camouflage that makes it almost invisible, earning it the nickname “Vanish”. The Vanquish can reach speeds of 309 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. In third place is the Aston Martin DB10, featured in Spectre (2015), with a score of 97.25. Created to celebrate a 50-year partnership between Aston Martin and the James Bond franchise, the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) awarded the model to Bond as a “totally bulletproof” vehicle. The DB10 has a top speed of 310 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

There are also two BMWs

Next on the list, with a score of 87.91, is the Aston Martin V8 Vantage Series II. Often referred to as “Britain’s first supercar,” this vehicle can reach speeds of up to 170 mph (273 km/h) and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (100 km/h) in 6.1 seconds. It was featured in The Living Daylights (1987) and reappears in No Time to Die (2021). The fifth fastest car on the list is the BMW Z8, which appears in “The World Is Not Enough (1999),” which scores 84.89. This car accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (200 km/h) in just five seconds and has a top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h). In the film, Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, drives the Z8 until it is cut in half by a helicopter equipped with saws. The vehicle featured in the film is equipped with surface-to-air missiles, a targeting display, and remote-control functions. Completing the top 10 fastest cars driven by James Bond are the BMW 750iL, with a score of 84.20; the Jaguar XJ (X351) LWB, with 83.88; the Aston Martin DB5, with a score of 75.31; the Lotus Esprit Turbo 2.2, with a score of 73.57; and the Aston Martin DBS, with 73.47.