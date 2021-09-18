Daniel Craig he debuted as James Bond in 2006’s Casino royale, that is, 15 years ago. Now, the Hollywood star is about to close his cycle as Agent 007 with the arrival of No time to die on the big screen. In fact, his great farewell to the leading role would be one of the biggest for the character, since the film will last 163 minutes, the longest in the franchise.

Casino Royale renewed the franchise with Daniel Craig as new agent 007. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Farewell to such an iconic character will not only be an emotionally charged moment for his loyal fans, it also means part of his life for Craig. This is what he has confessed in an emotional speech dedicated to his team, which was shared by Filmthusiast.

“A lot of people here have worked on five movies with me, and I know a lot has been said about what I think of these movies or whatever. But I loved every second of these movies, and especially this one, because I woke up every morning, and I have had the opportunity to work with you. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life ”Said the actor with a clear look of nostalgia on his face.

James Bond poster: no time to die. Photo: IMAX

James Bond: no time to die – official synopsis

Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active duty. His friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter contacts him to help him search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes clear that Obruchev has been kidnapped, Bond must face a villain whose plans could lead to the death of millions of people.

James Bond: no time to die will be the last installment in the series with Daniel Craig. Photo: MGM

When is James Bond: no time to die released?

No time to die will have its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28. Subsequently, it will be released in theaters on September 30 in the United Kingdom, and on October 8 in the United States.