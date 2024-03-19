The next James Bond could be Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The phase of rumors about Daniel Craig's successor seems to be over: according to the British tabloid “Sun”, the British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is ready to take on the role of agent 007. According to the newspaper, the 33-year-old interpreter of “Nocturnal Animals “already has a contract ready to be signed. A source close to the actor told the Sun: “Bond is Aaron's job, if he chooses it. They're waiting for him to make himself heard.” The “Daily Mail” also reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the favorite for the iconic role and is producer Barbara Broccoli's first choice.

Taylor-Johnson has previously been rumored to play the secret agent in Her Majesty's Service and the actor recently said that it was “a great honor for people to see me in this role. It's a great compliment.”

Taylor-Johnson starred in the Marvel film adaptations “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron, directed by Joss Whedon” (2015). He also appeared in Christopher Nolan's spy thriller “Tenet” and will star alongside Ryan Gosling in David Leitch's action comedy “The Fall Guy,” which hits theaters in May.

Ever since actor Daniel Craig announced years ago that he no longer wanted to play the role of 007, speculation has swirled. There has also been talk of Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston and Cilian Murphy as hypothetical successors to him. According to the “Sun”, filming of the next Bond film is expected to begin later this year.