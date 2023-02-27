The James Bond novels written by Ian Fleming will be re-released in April to commemorate the 70th anniversary of ‘Casino Royale’. But the books will be a little different: they’ve been changed to remove potentially offensive language on the recommendation of “sensitive readers”.

O Telegraph reports that each book will now feature a disclaimer that reads: “This book was written at a time when the use and representation of terms and attitudes that may be considered offensive by modern readers were common. Several updates have been made to this edition, keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

The move came after Ian Fleming Publications Ltd. commissioned a review for sensitive readers.

Fleming used the ‘nigger’ [extremamente ofensiva para os negros] several times throughout the books he published during the 1950s and 1960s to describe black people. Now the term will be erased from the texts and replaced by “black person” or “black man”.

Other edits include a change to ‘Live and Let Die’, in which Bond previously said the Africans in the gold and diamond trade were “pretty law-abiding fellows, I should have thought, except when they drink too much”. The edited version deletes “except when they drank too much” from the text, according to the report.

Another part of the book, which takes place during a striptease in a Harlem nightclub, was changed from “Bond could hear the audience panting and grunting like pigs in a trough. He felt his own hands gripping the tablecloth. His mouth was dry” to “Bond could feel the electrical tension in the room”.

A portion of the book that described dialogue with an accent from “Right Harlem-Deep South with a lot of New York” was completely removed.

The news comes a week after Puffin Publishers announced that it had removed language deemed “insensitive” and “non-inclusive” from the works of Roald Dahl, the classic children’s author. The edit changed references to the characters’ physical appearance, removed some gender quotes, and made other changes.

Editions of Dahl’s works were suggested by UK-based Inclusive Minds Consultancy, which is dedicated to “inclusion and accessibility in children’s literature”. News of the changes, however, sparked a backlash among free speech advocates, including in the literary world, and the publisher later said that classic texts would continue to be available alongside new and edited ones.

In the Bond books, however, many mentions of ethnicity were removed from several novels, including ‘Thunderball’, ‘Quantum of Solace’ and ‘Goldfinger’. Controversial references to other ethnicities will remain, however, including the racial terms Bond uses to refer to East Asian people and the spy’s mocking views of the Korean character Oddjob, according to the report. References to “the sweet taste of rape” and a description of homosexuality as a “disability” will also remain.

“We at Ian Fleming Publications reviewed the text of the original Bond books and decided our best course of action was to follow Ian’s example. We made changes to ‘Live and Let Die’ that he authorized,” said the publisher. Fleming died in 1964.

“Following Ian’s approach, we looked at instances of various racial terms in the books and either removed a number of individual words or replaced them with terms that are more accepted today, but in keeping with the time period in which the books were written,” said the statement. added. “We encourage people to read the books for themselves when the new paperbacks are published in April.”

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.