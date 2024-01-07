The British Film Institute (BFI) will warn visitors to special screenings of older cinema films that the stories contain 'stereotypical images' that could be considered offensive today. This will happen for the first time in February, when the BFI dedicates a retrospective to composer John Barry. The program includes several older Bond films for which Barry composed the music, such as Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice.

