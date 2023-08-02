Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez He recognized this Tuesday, in his presentation as a new Sao Paulo player, that he always had the dream of playing in Brazil, the country from which he rose to stardom after his brilliant performance in the 2014 World Cup.

“Football takes many turns, but I wanted to play here. Brazil has a culture that I love, I have many Brazilian friends; it was a dream to be able to play here in Brazil,” James said at his first press conference as a Tricolor Morumbí player.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has signed a contract with the São Paulo club until June 2025, will wear number 19, the same one he wore for Portuguese Porto and English Everton.

“It’s perfect. I’m happy. I spoke with Rafinha (the Brazilian full-back with whom he shared a dressing room at Bayern Munich) four days in a row, and it was an important factor in being able to come here,” he said. And he was tremendously ambitious: “The truth is that I always want to play, but for that I have to prepare myself and train hard, but I go day by day.”

And Anitta?

The Colombian enganche answered all the questions in Portuguese and at the end he joked that no professional in the media had asked him in Spanish. “No Spanish….!”, he lamented wryly.

In a relaxed atmosphere, they also asked him about the support he received from the Brazilian singer Anittaone of the most powerful artists on the current international scene, upon signing for Sao Paulo.

“Yes. I know Anitta well, I shared moments, she is a good person”answered

James somewhat blushed by the question. “I know that it was good for everyone in the world and it was good for me and for the club.”

🎙️ James Rodríguez, on the comment of the singer Anitta in his announcement as a new reinforcement of São Paulo: “I know her well, I have been with her many times. She is a lot of good people, so yes” pic.twitter.com/VRxbcLx4bx — Gabriel Sá (@OGabrielSa) August 1, 2023

James also shared that he likes to feel the pressure, something he is used to after playing for some of the most powerful teams in Europe.

“I’m a guy who likes to win every game. I’m very competitive,” he said. He also praised Brazilian soccer, which he believes has “a lot of technique and quality,” something that in his opinion favors him.

EFE

More sports news