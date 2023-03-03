The singer-songwriter, James Blunt, on your disk, Once Upon a Mindreleased a very personal song that talks about the relationship they have with their father, Charles Blount, a colonel in the British Royal Air Force.

At that time Charles Blount suffered from stage four kidney disease and due to his advanced age it was difficult to get a kidney donation.

The author faced what could be the last days with his father and wrote “I’m not your son, you’re not my father, we’re just two grown men saying goodbyein his song Monsters.

The song became one of his singles and for his video clip he decided to do it with little editing, sitting next to his father.

Because of all the mixed feelings, James Blunt He couldn’t help but break down in tears while recording and it was something that stuck.

Fortunately and thanks to media coverage, Charles Blount received a voluntary donation of a compatible kidney and James Blunt he left us a sincere melody about those things that are wanted to be said before the departure of a father.