JAMES BLUNT is set to be reunited with his prized possessions stolen from his Ibiza home earlier this year.

Police confirmed they had arrested two Romanian brothers in connection to the robbery and believed to be behind dozens of burglaries at luxury villas on the island.

They said that they had recovered valuables worth hundreds of thousands of euros in the operation including sculptures, paintings, champagne and jewelery as well as a weapon thought to belong to Blunt.

Last month, the You’re beautiful singer offered a cash reward for information on the suspects.

He said that the thieves had stolen his cufflinks, clothes and sunglasses as well as a pocket watch given to him by his grandfather and a bayonet from his days as a soldier in the Kosovo war.

In an appeal to Ibiza newspaper, Blunt said with a touch of humor:

“The thieves took about 100 items, including a black and white rug that my wife did not like, so I suspect she could be involved.

“They also took all my t-shirts and shirts, so they must not have a very good sense of style, since I am not known for mine.”

He continued that he ‘understood that it was a difficult time for many people on the island’ but that his ‘only real sadness’ was to lose his beloved family heirlooms.

The popstar has lived in Ibiza for a number of years, purchasing his hillside villa in Santa Gertrudis for € 2 million in 2006.

The 150-year-old property has six bedrooms, a library, swimming pool and a bar at the bottom of the garden with a neon sign reading: Blunty’s Nightclub. Where Everybody’s Beautiful.