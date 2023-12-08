James Rodriguez He took a few days to leave his training in Sao Paulo and travel to the United States to visit an old friend from the NBA.

James, who is recovering from calf discomfort, which reduced his continuity in the Brazilian club, shared his lightning visit to Miami in Instagram stories.

The footballer took the opportunity to visit Jimmy Butleran American basketball player who belongs to the team of the Miami Heat of the NBA.



Miami faces this Friday Cleveland Cavaliers, in local condition. James attended this game and was even on the court greeting Butler fraternally.

He accompanied his story with the message “Good to see my brother Jimmy Butler.”

James is a self-confessed follower of NBA basketball and an admirer of this sport, which he also practices in his free time.

