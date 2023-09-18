Sao Paulo, without the presence of James Rodriguezapproached his first title of the Brazil Cup after beating Flamengo 1-0 at home this Sunday, in the first leg of the tournament final.

A header from the Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri in the stoppage time of the first half gave Sao Paulo the victory against a poor Flamengo, current champion of the tournament and who left whistled by more than 67,000 fans who filled the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Sao Paulo was better from the start and controlled the match against a Flamengo that in the first half did not worry the visiting goal and that greatly noticed the loss of its great figure, the Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who was injured.

The Flamenguista coach, the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, surprised with a starting eleven with the presence of his attacking trident (Gabigol, Pedro and Bruno Henrique), being only the third time that the three performed together since they played for Flamengo, although very well marked, they were barely visible.

With the victory, Sao Paulo, coached by Dorival Júnior, the coach who won the Libertadores and the Brazilian Cup last year but whose contract was not renewed by the red and black board, only needs a draw next Sunday at home against his fans to win his first Brazilian Cup, the only title missing from his record.

For its part, Flamengo will arrive at the decisive match under great pressure after the team’s poor streak of results, eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, 12 points behind the lead in the Brasileirao and with the continuity of Jorge Sampaoli hanging by a thread. .

Colombian James Rodríguez did not see any minutes and did not count for Dórival Junior in this match.

AFP

