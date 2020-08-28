Former cricketer and cricket expert’s opinion on Anderson’s success

Smooth action makes effective “You look at Anderson’s smooth bowling action,” Vasan says, adding that he made some significant changes a decade ago. This change is helping him to play for a longer age.

What is special in action Anderson runs smooth on his runup and his jump is not too high and landing is also perfect. His action is as great as it is said. This does not create any additional pressure on their body, which is helpful in their long play.

Anderson is playing in only one format The English fast bowler started working on his plans long ago about establishing himself in Test cricket. To keep himself physically and mentally fit, Anderson left ODI cricket only 5 years ago and started focusing in Tests and he left T20 cricket 10 years ago.

Anderson does not play in any league cricket These days, cricketers all over the world take part in various T20 leagues played around the world to earn money. While playing league cricket along with international cricket, you definitely get money, but the body also has to pay its price. This leads to injuries and fitness issues. Anderson never played in any league cricket.

Muralidharan’s 800 and Sachin’s 100 century are as great. Vasan says that Anderson has 600 wickets in Test cricket, 800 Test wickets of legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan or 100 international century records of Sachin Tendulkar. There is great sacrifice hidden in achieving this. It is a great thing for a fast bowler to participate in 156 Test matches, playing 17 years of cricket.

First fast bowler to reach these special club of test In terms of fast bowler in Test cricket, there have become 6 elite clubs of 100 wickets, 200 wickets, 300 .. and 600 wickets. These bowlers were the first to reach these clubs.

These are the special achievements of James Anderson’s wickets This legendary fast bowler, who took 600 wickets, made these players a victim of their special achievement to reach this club.

England fast bowler James Anderson became the world’s first fast bowler to join the 600 wicket club recently. 38-year-old Anderson is now eyeing the 700 club. Know what is so special in Anderson’s bowling, who became the first fast bowler in the world to achieve this position in the history of 150 years (146 years) of Test cricket.